Nation’s maritime heritage to soon adorn walls of Kochi Naval Base

KOCHI: Murals depicting the landmarks in India’s maritime history right from the Indus Valley Civilisation to the modern day will adorn the walls of the Kochi Naval Base. The Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), has launched an initiative to create a 1.3-km-long mural wall that will chronologically depict India’s expansive maritime history. Once completed, it will be the longest mural in the country, and the project will be submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records for consideration, said BKRG president and architect S Gopakumar on Tuesday.

Launching the brochure for the proposed mural project, Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair said the mural project will help remind the new generation of our maritime history and reconnect them with our past. “At one time India accounted for 30% of the world’s GDP, but our youths remain largely unaware of Kerala’s maritime legacy. Our ship-building prowess was famous and even now the ‘Urus’ (wooden dhow) made by our craftsmen in Beypore are being used by countries in the Middle East,” he said.

There are around 250 panels along the 103-km-long stretch where artists, historians and curators will create murals about maritime history in a chronological order. Each panel will be handled by a lead artist supported by one or two junior artists and art students.

The Navy has already requested the tourism department to develop a walkway alongside the Naval Base compound wall. The Cochin Shipyard has promised to donate H20 lakh for the project and many builders have come forward to support the initiative.