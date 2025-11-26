NIA court flags serious lapses in Viyyur High Security Prison

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, has warned that the malfunctioning CCTV cameras at the High Security Prison, Viyyur, are a matter of concern, and may pose serious problems. The court sharply criticised Kerala’s prison administration after it emerged that only one out of 165 CCTV cameras have recording facilities.

A report by the assistant engineer, PWD Electronics wing, Thrissur, claimed that only nine CCTV cameras are currently functional. However, the superintendent’s report stated that despite 165 cameras being installed, only one was operating and the others had not functioned since February 2024. The court directed the PWD to rectify the CCTV cameras immediately and file a time-bound compliance report.

The court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by prisoner Manoj P M, who alleged custodial torture. After records revealed that the prisoner suffered torture in the high-security prison, Viyyur. While forwarding the petition and records to the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thrissur, the NIA Court instructed the former to take further action against the jail authorities.

Manoj had stated in the petition that he was brutally attacked by the jail officials in the high-security prison, Viyyur, on November 13 following which he suffered serious injuries.