SIT records statements of Sabarimala priests in gold theft probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold theft case has recorded the statements of Sabarimala priests Kandararu Mohanararu and Kandararu Rajeevararu. The two were questioned about their role in moving the gold-coated copper sheets from the temple premises to outside.

They told the SIT that they had no role in deciding to send the gold sheets to Chennai for repair. That decision, they said, was made by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), and they were only asked to grant approval as the temple’s chief priests. The board had informed them that the gold sheets would be handed over to Unnikrishnan Potti for transport outside the state for repair work, the duo testified, according to sources.

The SIT also sought details of Unnikrishnan and his conduct while he worked as an aide to a junior priest in Sabarimala. The thanthris said they had known him since his appointment in 2008. They told investigators that he had forged friendships with several affluent devotees and had brought sponsorships for various temple needs. They added that they had no financial dealings with him and interacted with him only because he was a regular pilgrim and had worked for eight years as an assistant to a junior priest.

The SIT also inquired about how Unnikrishnan was appointed at the shrine. Some of the accused arrested earlier had told investigators that the thanthris had given their approval to take the gold sheets from the dwarapalaka idols and the sreekovil doorframe out of the temple. Based on those statements, the SIT recorded the priests’ testimonies.