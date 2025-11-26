UDF-Jama’at tie-up: Now, Kanthapuram Sunnis raise concern

KOZHIKODE: Yet another Muslim organisation has come forward to oppose the UDF’s ‘adjustments’ with the Welfare Party of India, the political front of the Jama’at-e-Islami, in the ensuing elections to the local bodies in Kerala.

In an article published in Siraj daily, Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS), the youth wing of the Kanthapuram faction of Sunnis, Rahmatullah Saqafi questioned the UDF’s claim that the Jama’at has discarded its ideology of the Islamic state. Saqafi said that till now the Jama’at leadership has not openly said that they no longer subscribe to the ideology.

He said Jama’at publishing house has republished the book authored by its founder Abul Ala Maududi that asserted the ‘theocratic and anti-democratic’ stand. “Can the leadership of the front that accommodated the Jama’at produce any proof to show that the organisation has withdrawn the book,” Saqafi asked.

He said the Sunnis will be happy if the Jama’at decides to backtrack from their position because they (Sunnis) have been campaigning against the stance from the beginning itself. But the Jama’at is selling the books of Maududi and has even conducted a campaign on his ideology last month. This proves that the Jama’at can never discard Maududi, Saqafi said.