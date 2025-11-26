Youth Congress leader demands Rahul Mamkootathil’s expulsion, criticises party’s handling of sexual assault claims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youth Congress state general secretary Sajana B Sajan has demanded the ouster of discredited MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the primary membership of Congress party. Responding to CPM allegations, she said that this is not the time for ordinary Congress workers to defend Rahul.

“Rahul Mamkootathil is not the problem, his mindset is the real issue,” Sajana, who is also a KPCC member, said. “Who wants to protect him now? Though the accused has the protection of any top leader, if the party takes a disciplinary action, protection should be provided only after realising the ground reality.

Even after the details of sexual assaults were known through the media, the claims by the Congress leadership that the victims did not file a complaint is equivalent to questioning the dignity of victims,” she said.

She also reminded the party leadership that Rahul was asked to resign from the post of Youth Congress state president by the national leadership of Youth Congress.