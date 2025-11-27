Autorickshaw plunges into ravine in Pathanamthitta, two schoolchildren die

PATHANAMTHITTA: Two children died after an autorickshaw carrying schoolchildren overturned and plunged into a ravine at Thumpakkulam, near Thannithode, in Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday evening. The deceased were identified as Adhyalakshmi (8) and Yadu Krishnan (4), both students of Sree Narayana School, Karimanthode.

According to police, the driver stated that the vehicle--which was taking the children back from school--slid off the road when he tried to avoid a snake that suddenly appeared in front. Fire and rescue services personnel said the autorickshaw fell nearly 150 feet into a wooded area, with the accident happening around 4.30 pm. As the hilly area is extremely remote with no regular public transport, schoolchildren rely mainly on autorickshaws and jeeps for commuting.

Officials said Adhyalakshmi died instantly as the autorickshaw rolled over her before falling into the gorge. The driver sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment.

There were six children in the autorickshaw at the time of the accident. However, confusion initially arose over the number of students as local residents who rushed to rescue the victims prioritised shifting the injured to hospitals rather than verifying those inside the vehicle. It was initially assumed that only five children were in the vehicle.

The search for Yadu Krishnan began only after his parents were unable to find their child in the hospital, triggering a frantic operation. Konni MLA Jenish Kumar, who reached the spot and coordinated rescue efforts, directed fire and rescue services personnel to immediately comb the rock-filled slopes and the stream below the hill as the accident site lies in an isolated forest region. Search operations were carried out using generators and floodlights, with the assistance of local residents and police.