BJP introduces innovative voter slips featuring dual QR codes in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an innovative move, the BJP on Wednesday began distributing voter slips featuring two QR codes -- each designed to offer voters a more interactive and technology-driven election experience -- in many wards in Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

Scanning the first QR code directs voters to a video message from BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stating that the party will unveil a comprehensive development plan for Thiruvananthapuram city within 45 days of assuming office. He also states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present for the announcement. The second QR code guides voters to their respective polling booths using Google Maps.

Senior BJP leaders said the initiative reflects the party’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology for public benefit. “BJP had promised that we will use the latest technology to improve administration, and we are starting that from the election campaign itself. These voter slips are an example of that, and we are the first party to come up with such a move in the country. As promised, we will use the best technology and also make people familiar with it,” said senior BJP leader and Kodunganoor councillor V V Rajesh.

This marks the second major tech-driven initiative introduced by the BJP this election season. Earlier this month, Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted an open letter on Facebook, seeking suggestions from youth, farmers, entrepreneurs, and students for the NDA manifesto. Inputs were invited through WhatsApp, email, or by scanning the QR code on the letter. Local residents have welcomed BJP’s latest move.