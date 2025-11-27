CM Pinarayi seeks MPs' support for wildlife bill approval, union fund disbursement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to facilitate effective centre-state interactions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the MPs from the state to intervene for the President's nod in the Wildlife Protection (Kerala Amendment) Bill.

This permission is instrumental as the bill passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly simplifies the major obstructions in the 11th section of the Wildlife Protection Law 1972.

In an online meeting convened on Thursday, the CM also asked the parliamentarians to stress for the disbursement of the central share to be provided to the victims of the human-animal conflict. The meeting was also attended by the state ministers and other officers concerned.

Seeking the MP's intervention to reinstate the sum of 6,757 crores and 3,323 crores, which were cut from the state's borrowing limits in the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively, Pinarayi reiterated the stand to increase a state's borrowing limit to 3.5%.

Pointing out that the centre only provided 260.56 crores for the Meppadi-Chooralmala rehabilitation against the sought support of 2,221.03 crores, Pinarayi also asked the parliamentarians to help the state avail its deserving share. Urging that the central government should increase their share in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) 2.0, the CM also asked the MPs to intervene to avoid the display of PMAY boards before them.