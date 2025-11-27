Discord among senior leaders over Rahul Mamkootathil puts Congress in a fix

KOTTAYAM: At the peak of a crucial local body election campaign, the discord among senior Congress leaders over suspended Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil has placed the UDF in a challenging situation. As electioneering heats up, concerns are mounting among second-tier and grassroot-level party leaders that conflicting statements from senior leaders could backfire in the elections. They argue that while the door-to-door campaign is progressing across the state, the perceived disunity among leaders is a dampener.

The concerns stem from contradictory remarks from former KPPC presidents such as K Sudhakaran and K Muraleedharan, regarding Mamkootathil who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Sudhakaran has publicly supported Mamkootathil, asserting his innocence and advocating his active return to politics. In contrast, Muraleedharan has emphasised that the young leader remains under suspension and is not permitted to share platforms with party leaders.

According to other leaders, the situation has fostered a negative perception among the public about unity, or the lack of it, in the party.

“Regardless of the issue, senior leaders making contradictory statements during an election season can undermine the morale of the party’s rank and file. Senior leaders should acknowledge the concerns of grassroots members, especially during elections. Failure to do so could inflict irreparable damage on the Congress and the UDF,” said Tomy Kallani, KPCC general secretary.

According to party insiders, senior leaders are attempting to settle personal scores even during a critical election period. They believe that Sudhakaran’s recent statement is part of a move against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.