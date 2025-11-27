‘Four years in hell’: Munambam residents rush to claim back legal rights as Kerala HC removes waqf cloud

KOCHI: For the people of Munambam, the past four years were nothing short of a waking nightmare. Life turned upside down in 2019 when, without warning, the Kerala Waqf Board formally registered their land as waqf property. The move went unnoticed for months. COVID lockdowns muted all government transactions. People continued living in their homes, unaware that the ground beneath them had quietly been marked as someone else’s.

Then came 2021 — the year the earth slipped from under their feet. When some residents walked into village offices to pay their routine land tax, they were turned away. The message was blunt, almost surreal: “This is not your land. It is waqf property.” “Everything came to a stop for us. We have been living in hell,” says 51-year-old Laiji Antony. “It felt like our homes — built with our life’s savings — were slipping away.”

Without revenue rights, residents couldn’t pay land tax, couldn’t pledge property for loans, couldn’t even dream of selling or legally transferring land. A brief flicker of relief came in 2022 when a single bench of the High Court allowed residents to resume paying taxes. But the joy evaporated overnight. The order was stayed immediately after an appeal by the Kerala Waqf Protection Forum.

By 2023, the legal battlefield expanded. Farook College management challenged the Waqf Board’s registration before the Waqf Tribunal. Residents who had purchased land from the college filed petitions in the High Court seeking restoration of tax payment rights.

The Munambam Land Protection Council, representing the families, took the fight to the court and to the streets.