Hospitals shouldn’t deny care over failure to pay fees: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: Hospitals should not deny initial life-saving care to a patient on the grounds of non-payment of advance fee or lack of documents, ordered a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday.

Considering an appeal filed by private hospital managements and Indian Medical Association challenging the order issued by a single judge on implementation of certain provisions of the Kerala Clinical Establishments Act, 2018, the bench of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice V M Syamkumar ordered that the hospital authorities should ensure that all investigation reports pertaining to the treatment are handed over to the patient along with discharge summary at the time of discharge. The hospitals should ensure safe transfer of the patient to a higher centre with proper documentation and communication when indicated.

The hospitals should display, at the reception and on its website, the list of services offered and the baseline and package rates for commonly performed procedures with a note that unforeseen complications or additional procedures will be itemised.

All information regarding key facilities, including bed categories, availability of ICU and operation theatre, laboratory facilities and ambulance should be provided. A summary of patients’ rights, including emergency care, informed consent, confidentiality, access to medical records and grievance redressal pathway should be displayed, the order said.