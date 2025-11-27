INTERVIEW| ‘There is a visible change in approach towards BJP’

KOCHI: The BJP’s campaign for the local-body elections is focused on development issues, state general secretary Anoop Antony says in a conversation with TNIE, adding that political equations in the state has changed. Excerpts:

The BJP has not been able to corner power in Kerala, where politics has been largely bipolar. What is your strategy for this election?

The equations have changed. We have focused our campaign on development issues. There are concerns that have been neglected by both fronts. There is a visible change in the approach towards the BJP. There is a strong sentiment against the gold theft at Sabarimala and the state government is facing backlash from devotees. This will work in our favour.

What are your expectations?

In the previous election, we wrested control of 19 panchayats and two municipalities. This time round, the NDA will rule Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations, besides hundreds of panchayats and several municipalities. We are presenting a novel concept of new-age governance. The focus will be on weeding out corruption and bringing the benefits of hitherto unknown central schemes to the common man. We organised development seminars in all local bodies and compiled suggestions of projects to be taken up. We will be releasing the development documents for each local body within a week.

What is special about BJP’s election manifesto?

In local bodies where the BJP will be in majority, the party will introduce a development blueprint within 45 days. The document will have details of development projects that will be implemented over the next five years.