Labour code: Minister Sivankutty to meet trade union leaders on November 27

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could become the next big tussle between the state and Union governments, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said that a meeting will be held with all major trade unions on Thursday, in light of the Labour Code, which has come into effect from Friday.
Though a draft policy of the Labour Code was earlier prepared by the officers due to pressure from the Union government Sivankutty in a press conference here on Wednesday said that none of this will be implemented in the state.
Reiterating that any further move in the labour code will be taken after proper discussion with the trade unions, the minister said that a PM SHRI-model issue will not happen in the labour code.
The minister also said that a meeting was held with the chief minister on Wednesday morning, in which he directed the labour department to move in the current direction.
The minister’s remarks came on the same day when trade unions organised protests in different parts of the country regarding the new labour code.
“The states were forced to draft the labour code laws in 2020. However, we discontinued the proceedings after the trade union leaders raised strong criticism in their workshop against the anti-employee nature of the code,” the minister said.
Sivankutty also stated that he had raised the concerns of the trade unions before the Union Labour Minister earlier this month. Though the Union minister said that he will hold a meeting with the trade unions as part of this, the notification was suddenly released without meeting union representatives, he added.
In a move to attain national attention on this issue, Sivankutty also informed that a National Labour Conclave is scheduled on December 19 in Thiruvananthapuram. Ministers from non-BJP-ruled states will also be invited to take part in this, he said.