Labour code: Minister Sivankutty to meet trade union leaders on November 27

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could become the next big tussle between the state and Union governments, Labour Minister V Sivankutty said that a meeting will be held with all major trade unions on Thursday, in light of the Labour Code, which has come into effect from Friday.

Though a draft policy of the Labour Code was earlier prepared by the officers due to pressure from the Union government Sivankutty in a press conference here on Wednesday said that none of this will be implemented in the state.

Reiterating that any further move in the labour code will be taken after proper discussion with the trade unions, the minister said that a PM SHRI-model issue will not happen in the labour code.

The minister also said that a meeting was held with the chief minister on Wednesday morning, in which he directed the labour department to move in the current direction.

The minister’s remarks came on the same day when trade unions organised protests in different parts of the country regarding the new labour code.