Sabarimala gold theft row: SIT records statements of thantris

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team probing the Sabarimala gold theft case has recorded the statements of Sabarimala thantris Kandararu Mohanararu and Kandararu Rajeevararu.

The SIT had summoned them to record their statements after former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar and other co-accused, who were arrested, testified before the interrogators that the gold-plated sheets were stripped off the artefacts and moved out of the temple precincts after obtaining the consent of the thantris.

The SIT, sources said, inquired whether the two had prior knowledge about the plan to move the sheets. They replied that the decision was taken by the board and conveyed to them in order to seek their sanction to move the temple property to outside.

Their sanction was sought since they have the supreme authority in terms of the rituals and customs of the temple. Also, the artefacts have to be dismantled to remove the plates and for that ‘deva preethi’ had to be ascertained. It was for this purpose their consent was sought, the thantris told the SIT, sources added.

Regarding the main accused Unnikrishnan Potti, they said they knew him since he became the assistant of a junior priest of Sabarimala in 2008. However, the thantris said they never had any financial dealings with him nor were they aware of his shady dealings.