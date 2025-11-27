Sabarimala: Smooth darshan continues, footfall nears 10 lakh mark

PATHANAMTHITTA: On the 11th day of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, devotees experienced a peaceful darshan at Sabarimala as spot-booking regulations continued to keep the crowd flow under control.

By 7 pm on Wednesday, 72,385 pilgrims had climbed the Holy Steps, taking the season’s total footfall to 9,40,486 - inching close to the 10-lakh mark. Tuesday recorded a footfall of over 95,000 devotees, while effective crowd management and decisive measures of the Travancore Devaswom Board ensured hassle-free darshan for all. A cap of 5,000 spot bookings was enforced on Tuesday and officials indicated that the limit may be relaxed in the coming days if the crowd remains manageable.

Pilgrims are being permitted from Pampa in accordance with the density at Sannidhanam, which has significantly reduced waiting time and ensured smooth darshan. A large number of devotees continue to opt for the traditional forest trekking route to reach the hill shrine. Traversing the rugged terrain of the Sabarimala woods has become a spiritually enriching experience, devotees say.

More than a thousand pilgrims are now reaching Sannidhanam every day via this 13-km long Vandi­periyar-Uppupara-Pullumedu trail, with most taking over five hours to complete the climb.