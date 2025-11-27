SHO fires at KAAPA-listed offender in Thiruvananthapuram after machette attack

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare happening, the Station House Officer of Aryancode opened fire at a habitual offender, when the latter tried to attack him using a sharp-edged weapon. SHO Thanzeem Abdul Samad fired at Kiran, who was included in the Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) list and banished from the district.

As per law, Kiran has been barred from entering the district. Despite this he returned to his house in the Aryancode police station limits on Wednesday night. The police got a wind off his presence and went to his residence to detain him. The police planned to take him into custody and then move him to preventive detention for violating KAAPA rules.

On Thursday morning, they reached Kiran's residence and requested him to turn him in. However, Kiran did not comply. Instead, he allegedly drew a machette and charged at the SHO. The police alleged that he swung the weapon at the SHO twice , but the officer effectively evaded it by moving away. Despite warning, Kiran again charged at the officer following which he fired at the former. However, the bullet missed its target and Kiran was unhurt. The cops immediately rounded him up and took him into custody.