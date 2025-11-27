Sobering reality! Viral video exposes drunk bus crew on inter-state routes

KOZHIKODE: A late-night journey on a private bus from Kozhikode to Bengaluru has ignited a major public safety concern after a video showing a drunk bus driver and cleaner went viral. What began with an alert raised by a vigilant passenger has now opened the floodgates, with travellers across states sharing alarming accounts of similar experiences, revealing a deeply troubling pattern in long-distance private bus travel.

The incident occurred on November 24, when passengers on a bus operated by Bharati Travels noticed erratic driving soon after departure. It was Ahamed Sanobar, a Kozhikode native, who first realised something was terribly wrong. “The cleaner was completely drunk and had no consciousness. The driver too was heavily drunk,” Sanobar said, recalling the moment he confronted the crew.

Despite passengers pleading with him to stop, the driver allegedly continued speeding, putting the lives of more than 35 passengers at grave risk. “He was driving fast and risking the lives of everyone. We had to fight with the driver to make him stop,” he added. The bus was halted only after passengers intervened forcefully. Sanobar later filed a complaint with the police. The vehicle resumed its journey to Bengaluru only after a replacement driver arrived from the city.

Once footage of the confrontation was posted online, it quickly drew thousands of views and comments. Social media platforms were soon flooded with similar stories from travellers who had experienced unsafe behaviour by private bus crews, especially on interstate routes.

Many reported instances of drivers operating under the influence of alcohol, sleep-deprived drivers on overnight journeys, unsafe speeds on highways, aggressive or unresponsive crew members and poorly maintained buses despite high fares.