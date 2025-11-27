Travelogue: Don't tell the mountains you are coming to Nagaland

However, to avoid trespassing into the personal, I pitched it as an adventure holiday for our little gang — a clutch of nobodies trying to find meaning in the capital. We even started a WhatsApp group: ‘NE Chale?’

And as word spread, more unlikely recruits joined. The neighbourhood grocer’s son, whose father insisted that he see more of the world; a freelance designer who sometimes worked with our office; and the young manager of a pub in Hauz Khas.

Whatever personal vectors influenced their decision, everyone was convinced that Nagaland would have between its mountain folds, exactly what they sought.

“Northeast chale?” we’d ask each other whenever we crossed paths — in the office cafeteria, on Tuesday-night football, in the fruit mart queue at Khan Market, during long walks in Nizamuddin, and at house parties in GK.

“Soon,” the answers invariably came.

That was ten years ago.