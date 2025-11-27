Welfare Party ‘alliance’ heating up poll campaign

KOZHIKODE: The Welfare Party of India, the political front of the Jamaat-e-Islami, is not a force to reckon with in Kerala politics. Yet, the party has become the focal point of discussion in the local body election campaign. The CPM is marshalling all its resources to put the UDF on the defensive for “aligning with the propagators of Islamic State ideology”. On its part, the UDF has been reluctant to openly admit the ‘alliance’ and claims that the front has only local-level understanding with the Welfare Party.

The Jama’at had supported the LDF for a long time, a fact that the CPM is conveniently trying to hush up. Jama’at began moving towards the UDF mainly after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Since then, the Welfare Party has been functioning almost as a constituent of the UDF though not officially declared so.

The Jama’at, which has strongly criticised the IUML in the past, also developed a cozy relationship with the party. The formation of the Muslim Coordination Committee during agitations against the CAA brought them closer. Members of the Panakkad family, who kept a distance from the Jama’at in the past, started attending the programmes of the organisation.

IUML leaders K M Shaji and M K Muneer, who had vehemently opposed the Jama’at ideology, became silent. The rise of the BJP at the national level also served to cement the relationship between the two organisations.

By no means was it a smooth transition. There was strong opposition from Muslim organisations which considered the Jama’at a dangerous presence for the community. The Sunnis and the Mujahids raised their concerns over the IUML coming closer to the Jama’at. Their opposition was more religious than political.