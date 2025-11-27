Woman submits sexual harassment complaint with Kerala CM against Rahul Mamkootathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could prove costly for opposition UDF in the locla body poll, a woman filed a sexual harassment complaint before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. The complaint, which alleges sexuaL harassment by the Palakkad MLA, was submittedd along with digital evidences.

The complainant met Pinarayi Vijayan in person and handed over the complaint at the Secretariate on Thursday. Voice clips of Rahul forcing a woman to perform abortion had earlier surfaced on social media. As per reports, the CM has transferred the complaint to the State Police Chief. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sexual harssment allegations against the MLA, will carry out further probe into the same



However, following the recent developments, Rahul Mamkoottathil wrote on his Facebook wall that he is innocent, and he will proceed legally against the complaint.

Earlier in the day, Youth Congress state general secretary Sajana B Sajan had filed a complaint against the leader to the Congress high command demanding organisational inquiry against the MLA.