Youth Congress leader aproaches High Command seeking organisational probe against Rahul Mamkoottathil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the state Congress leadership is divided on the issue 'accomodating' the discredited party leader Rahul Mamkootathil, Youth Congress state general secretary Sajana B Sajan has approached the Congress high command demanding organisational inquiry against the Palakkad MLA.

Sanjana had submitted the complaint to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. She has reportedly asked the national leadership to conduct an organisational inquiry about the reported allegations of sexual misbehaviour and other issues which have surfaced in the media.

Earlier, she had demanded the ouster of discredited MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Responding to CPM allegations, she said that this is not the time for ordinary Congress workers to defend Rahul. “Rahul Mamkootathil is not the problem, his mindset is the real issue,” Sajana, who is also a KPCC member, said.

“Who wants to protect him now? Though the accused has the protection of any top leader, if the party takes a disciplinary action, protection should be provided only after realising the ground reality. Even after the details of sexual assaults were known through the media, the claims by the Congress leadership that the victims did not file a complaint is equivalent to questioning the dignity of victims,” she said. She also reminded the party leadership that Rahul was asked to resign from the post of Youth Congress state president by the national leadership of Youth Congress.