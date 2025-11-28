Action against bus after drunken crew incident

KOZHIKODE: The fitness certificate of a private bus operating on the Kozhikode-Bengaluru route has been cancelled following the circulation of a viral video of drunk bus crew on duty. The bus, belonging to private bus operating firm Bharathi Travels, was brought to the Chevayur test ground on Thursday, after the video sparked widespread protest.

The video showed both the driver and cleaner of the bus in a drunken state while on duty, raising concerns about passenger safety on long-route private buses. According to the passengers of the bus, timely intervention of a few alert fellow travellers prevented what could have been a major tragedy.

The bus was made to undergo a detailed mechanical and safety check, after which the authorities decided to cancel the fitness certificate since safety precautions were not followed.

Officials stated that strict action will be taken against the crew and those responsible for compromising the safety of the passengers.