Cyclone Ditwah: Five Colombo-bound flights diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five flights bound for Sri Lanka—three from the Middle East and one each from Malaysia and India were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) due to prevailing cyclone Ditwah warning in Colombo on Friday.

The diverted flights include two Srilankan Airlines flights, one each from Dubai and Doha, one Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi and one AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur, and an Indigo flight from Mumbai to Colombo the TIAL said.



The Indigo flight resumed the journey and departed to Colombo at 11.32 am. Passengers of the rest of the flights would be shifted to hotels by the airlines concerned and their ground handling agencies, according to the officials.



The flights started diversion from early morning at 3.44 am.