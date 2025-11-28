In vote-bank ‘theatre’, Ezhavas still in search of key role

KOCHI: Taking up 24% of the state’s population, the Ezhavas constitute the most significant demographic. But as better-organised groups haggle their way to political gains, the state’s biggest community has remained a mute spectator. Once treated as untouchables, Ezhavas have transformed into a progressive, well-educated community, making significant contributions to Kerala’s social and economic development. But in politics, they have failed to secure their due share.
With 27 MLAs from LDF, the community, for the first time, received representation in proportion to its population in the 15th assembly in 2021. However, just five ministers from the community were named. The Nairs, who constitute just 12% of the population, got seven, further souring sentiments.
The Ezhavas have been traditionally associated with left parties. The role of Communists in organising the Punnapra-Vayalar agitation for protection of the rights of the underprivileged, and the struggles to remove inequality and untouchability greatly influenced the community. However, recent shifts in the community’s political affiliation has shocked the ruling CPM.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) election, the BJP led the way in 11 assembly divisions, while coming second in eight. In many of these segments, including Attingal, Kattakkada, Kazhakkoottam, Irinjalakuda, Haripad, Kayamkulam and Palakkad, Ezhavas hold sway. The 2019 LS poll and 2021 assembly election saw the BJP widen its support base in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kollam on the back of public sentiment over the Sabarimala stir. This coincided with a shift in Ezhava voting patterns in the three districts.
While Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam, has been a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP has made inroads into the community.
The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), formed in 2014, gave it a platform to further push the agenda. With Vellappally’s son Thushar at the helm of BDJS, a key NDA ally, connecting with the community has been easy sailing for BJP.
From the 65% backing in the 2011 assembly election, LDF saw its Ezhava vote share decline. According to BJP, around 35-40% of the community has shifted loyalty in its favour. An increasing number of Ezhava youth are getting lured by the saffron front. “It is true the influence of BJP is increasing in the community. The appeasement politics of the ruling party and opposition, reluctance to appoint Ezhavas in key posts and bias in allocation of funds have alienated the community from both the fronts,” said a senior SNDP Yogam leader.
However, the BDJS is not feeling secure in the NDA. Ezhava leaders in BDJS and BJP say there is lack of trust at lower levels. “There is perfect coordination between BJP and BDJS at the state level, but when it comes to the rank and file, there is lack of trust. Most BJP leaders at district and mandalam levels belong to the Nair community and do not accept Ezhava leaders. If this is resolved, the BJP-BDJS combine will emerge as a strong third force,” said a state-level BDJS leader.
“Nair-Ezhava tensions, BJP’s reluctance to deliver posts once promised to BDJS, lack of mutual trust and poaching of BDJS leaders are factors hampering NDA’s growth in Kerala. I feel it was LDF that respected the community. BJP treats us as second-class citizens. But there is a strong sentiment within the community against Muslim appeasement and this may work in the party’s favour this time,” he said.
But why have the Ezhavas failed to claim their rights? “The Ezhavas have been politically sensitive and ideologically committed, due to their long association with the Communists in the struggle for rights. They could have united on the caste basis and bargained with political parties, but they preferred to stick to their ideology. When K R Gouri Amma was denied chief ministership and V S Achuthanandan was sidelined, they were disheartened and started drifting away from CPM. Now there is a growing affection towards the BJP,” said political observer P Sujathan.