In vote-bank ‘theatre’, Ezhavas still in search of key role

KOCHI: Taking up 24% of the state’s population, the Ezhavas constitute the most significant demographic. But as better-organised groups haggle their way to political gains, the state’s biggest community has remained a mute spectator. Once treated as untouchables, Ezhavas have transformed into a progressive, well-educated community, making significant contributions to Kerala’s social and economic development. But in politics, they have failed to secure their due share.

With 27 MLAs from LDF, the community, for the first time, received representation in proportion to its population in the 15th assembly in 2021. However, just five ministers from the community were named. The Nairs, who constitute just 12% of the population, got seven, further souring sentiments.

The Ezhavas have been traditionally associated with left parties. The role of Communists in organising the Punnapra-Vayalar agitation for protection of the rights of the underprivileged, and the struggles to remove inequality and untouchability greatly influenced the community. However, recent shifts in the community’s political affiliation has shocked the ruling CPM.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) election, the BJP led the way in 11 assembly divisions, while coming second in eight. In many of these segments, including Attingal, Kattakkada, Kazhakkoottam, Irinjalakuda, Haripad, Kayamkulam and Palakkad, Ezhavas hold sway. The 2019 LS poll and 2021 assembly election saw the BJP widen its support base in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Kollam on the back of public sentiment over the Sabarimala stir. This coincided with a shift in Ezhava voting patterns in the three districts.

While Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of SNDP Yogam, has been a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP has made inroads into the community.