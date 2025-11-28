Inter-state buses remain off road, continue strike over ‘unfair taxes’

KOCHI: The inter-state private bus sector continues to reel from a major crisis, with a significant number of services, especially those connecting Kerala, remaining off the road, making the lives of hundreds of commuters difficult. Operators are now demanding that the governments of Kerala and Karnataka follow the example of Tamil Nadu by offering a tax exemption to make operations financially viable.
“Tamil Nadu has provided a glimmer of hope by verbally instructing border officials to exempt tax for buses from neighbouring states like Kerala, Karnataka, Pondicherry, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, prompting a slow resumption of services to destinations like Chennai and Coimbatore. The services to these destinations are being conducted without any issues for the last four to five days. Kerala and Karnataka too should adopt a relief stance similar to that of Tamil Nadu,” Rijas A J, vice-president of Intercity Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India and owner of Sona Travels, told TNIE.
A significant number of interstate luxury private buses conducting services to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from various points in Kerala remain off the road. Only a small section of operators who were forced to pay the quarterly tax until December are plying buses now, but they warn that a failure by the governments to act swiftly would force a complete industry shutdown.
“The issue is yet to be solved. Many, who have not yet paid the quarterly taxes, are not operating,” he stated. Highlighting the impact on the key Kochi-Bengaluru route, Rijas said that a number of operators including big players like FlixBus and Shyamoli Paribahan continue to suspend all their trips to Kerala.
Industry sources confirm the severity, pointing out that out of 152 night services in the Ernakulam-Bengaluru sector, 72 are non-operational.
The core of the crisis is the “unfair taxes” levied by the state governments. Operators argue that the financial burden is immense and unsustainable. “An operator needs to pay Rs 12 lakh tax for running a single service (two buses) for a 90-day period,” an operator explained. This crippling cost is pushing bus owners toward a financial cliff, with fears of asset seizure by lending institutions looming early next year.
The demand for tax relief is amplified by competitive pressures. Operators cannot increase ticket prices for fear of driving away passengers, especially with the introduction of new alternatives like the Vande Bharat train service on the Kochi-Bengaluru sector. “The services can’t be operated with the huge tax being levied,” another operator stressed.
The protest was initially triggered by Tamil Nadu bus operators opposing what they termed “illegal” tax and levying of fine by Kerala authorities. Now, the focus has shifted to urging Kerala and Karnataka to adopt a similar relief stance to that of Tamil Nadu. ]
The disruption is causing major inconvenience, as these luxury buses normally transport an estimated 4,000 people daily to major hubs like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Madurai.
As private bus travel remains largely unavailable, travellers are increasingly dependent on KSRTC and rail alternatives. A senior KSRTC official confirmed they are operating additional services to Bengaluru to manage the surging demand.
Swift action urged
Operators are demanding the governments of Kerala and Karnataka to follow the example of Tamil Nadu by offering a tax exemption
Warn that a failure by the governments to act would force a complete shutdown
They argue that the financial burden is immense