Kerala will urge Centre to revoke labour code: Minister V Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday announced that the state will urge the Union government to withdraw the newly implemented Labour Code. Addressing the press here after an online meeting with trade union leaders, the minister said that the state’s stand on the “unilaterally passed” labour code will be conveyed to the Union Minister of Labour and Employment.

He said that the state will soon send an e-mail regarding this to the Centre, following which the disagreement will be directly communicated to the Union Ministry after the labour conclave on December 19. Mentioning that the state will seek legal advice, Sivankutty said that the labour conclave will address key areas, including how the code will affect employees, possibilities of how Kerala can draft a separate rule, and to what extent a state can interfere in this.

The meeting, which passed a resolution against the code, came to this decision unanimously, Sivankutty added. Upon being asked about the opinion of the Sangh Parivar organisation Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Sivankutty said that the representative remained silent regarding the decision to send the letter.