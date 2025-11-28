KSRTC records third highest collection with H9.29 crore

KOCHI: The KSRTC has achieved its third-highest operational revenue in history with the collection touching Rs 9.29 crore on November 24. The significant achievement, coupled with the record-breaking success of its ‘Royal View Double Decker’ sightseeing service in Munnar, signals a new era of growth and self-sufficiency for the corporation.

The upward trajectory is the result of several strategic reforms implemented across the organisation, especially the introduction of attractive buses equipped with modern amenities for enhanced passenger experience in long distance routes.

The corporation recorded its highest daily collection of Rs 10.19 crore on September 8, 2025, and the second highest Rs 9.41 crore on October 6, 2025.

“The remarkable success reflects the collective hard work and dedication of its employees, supervisors, and officers. Despite challenging conditions, their concerted effort in operating all existing services and a committed push from unit staff to maximise performance proved pivotal. What is considered impossible can be achieved through collective effort,” P S Pramoj Sanker, chairman & managing director, said.

Pampa special service: No cut in buses on demand routes

What has aided the corporation in achieving the high operational revenue is that unlike previous years, it didn’t withdraw buses conducting regular services on demand routes this time for operating Sabarimala special services.