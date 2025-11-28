KSRTC records third highest collection with H9.29 crore

KOCHI: The KSRTC has achieved its third-highest operational revenue in history with the collection touching Rs 9.29 crore on November 24. The significant achievement, coupled with the record-breaking success of its ‘Royal View Double Decker’ sightseeing service in Munnar, signals a new era of growth and self-sufficiency for the corporation.
The upward trajectory is the result of several strategic reforms implemented across the organisation, especially the introduction of attractive buses equipped with modern amenities for enhanced passenger experience in long distance routes.
The corporation recorded its highest daily collection of Rs 10.19 crore on September 8, 2025, and the second highest Rs 9.41 crore on October 6, 2025.
“The remarkable success reflects the collective hard work and dedication of its employees, supervisors, and officers. Despite challenging conditions, their concerted effort in operating all existing services and a committed push from unit staff to maximise performance proved pivotal. What is considered impossible can be achieved through collective effort,” P S Pramoj Sanker, chairman & managing director, said.
Pampa special service: No cut in buses on demand routes
What has aided the corporation in achieving the high operational revenue is that unlike previous years, it didn’t withdraw buses conducting regular services on demand routes this time for operating Sabarimala special services.
The corporation has readied 327 buses for the special trips by utilising vehicles that previously operated loss-making services. Further we have reduced the number of off-road buses. As many as 550 buses, which were in the garage, have been repaired and redeployed for special services. “They are in good operational condition and have been deployed for Pampa-Nilakkal services. Additionally, new buses are also being deployed for Sabarimala services,” said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.
Besides, other initiatives that reaped rich dividends include maximising staff deployment, ensuring precise schedule planning, and making timely, beneficial changes in all departments such as online reservation and passenger information systems.
‘Royal View Double Decker’ collects over L1 cr in 9 months
Meanwhile, the KSRTC’s ‘Royal View Double Decker’ sightseeing service in Munnar has turned out to be a huge hit, collecting over Rs1 crore since its launch on February 9, 2025.
Part of the successful KSRTC Budget Tourism initiative, the ‘Royal View’ service has been overwhelmingly embraced by both domestic and international tourists visiting Munnar.
The bus, which was custom-built in the KSRTC’s own garage, offers a unique travel experience.
Its two levels and extensive glass panelling allow passengers to fully immerse themselves in the “limitless beauty” of Munnar, making the journey truly wondrous. Three services are being operated daily-- at 9 am, 12.30 pm and at 4 pm,” a senior BTC official said.