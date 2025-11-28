‘Lord Ayyappa’s gold stolen, CPM reluctant to take action’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state heads for the local body elections, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala exudes confidence about the party’s prospects. In a candid conversation with TNIE, he discusses the prevailing anti-incumbency mood, Congress’s emphasis on youth empowerment, the handling of the Rahul Mamkoottathil controversy, and the UDF’s stand on the Welfare Party.

Congress has fielded over 1,000 young candidates. What message does the party want to convey?

We have consciously decided to give priority to the youth. Even in the last Assembly elections, we offered seats to 55 young candidates, though the political climate then was not favourable.

Do you think the controversy surrounding MLA Rahul Mamkootathil will affect the Congress in this election?

The party took a clear stand and kept him away as soon as the allegations surfaced. In contrast, two CPM leaders who served as Devaswom Board presidents were arrested and jailed, yet they were not removed from their party. Everyone is aware of CPM’s double standards. Lord Ayyappa’s gold has been stolen. Yet they hesitate to take action because they fear those arrested might reveal more names.

Will the increase in welfare pensions help the LDF in the polls?

Not at all. People know that the pension hike was purely an election gimmick. Voters are not swayed by such tactics. The LDF manifesto had promised a pension of Rs 2,500, but they have failed to deliver.

The UDF’s alignment with the Welfare Party is being debated even within the front. What is your position?

The UDF has no formal connection with the Welfare Party; they are not part of the front. At the regional level, there may be minor adjustments with individuals or organisations, as is common in panchayat politics. But beyond that, there is nothing.