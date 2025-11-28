No ‘vote from home’ for elderly and PwD voters

Various associations representing PwDs had given representations to the state poll panel to provide the facility in the local body elections. However, SEC sources said its introduction would require amendments to the two Acts by the assembly.

Prajith P, co-founder of Mobility in Dystrophy Trust, said home voting would be beneficial to PwD electors, especially those with severe disabilities such as muscular dystrophy or fragile bone disease. “They would require the help of at least two people to vote,” he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 17.3% of PwD category voters availed the facility. However, it was effectively utilised by elderly voters.

“For a large section of the elderly with mobility issues, the facility was a boon. The laws should be amended to incorporate the facility in the local body polls,” said A Salahuddeen Kunju, president, Senior Citizens Welfare Association, Thiruvananthapuram.