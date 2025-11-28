Party rules out further action despite formal complaint against the MLA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of a formal sexual harassment complaint filed against him by the victim, the Congress leadership has ruled out any further disciplinary action against Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA. KPCC president Sunny Joseph told TNIE that the party has already taken all necessary steps and would continue the status quo.

“There is no situation that requires further action. We have already suspended Rahul from the primary membership, removed him from the Congress parliamentary party, allotted a separate seat for him in the assembly and excluded him from all official programmes. What he is doing in Palakkad is in his capacity as an MLA,” he said. Asked about the possible arrest by the investigating agency, Sunny said that there was no precedent in Kerala politics requiring an MLA to resign or to be expelled solely because of an arrest. “There is a sexual harassment case against CPM MLA M Mukesh, who has even been chargesheeted. Yet the CPM did not seek his resignation,” he noted.

Congress sources said Rahul is likely to file an anticipatory bail application. The party and UDF were expecting complications after a new screenshot of alleged chat and an audio clip surfaced. While opinion remains divided within the Congress on how far action should go, the leadership’s argument for maintaining the status quo has been bolstered by unexpected support from the IUML. The IUML is of the view that Congress should not shift its stance ‘according to the ball’.

“In Kerala, CPM has set the precedent in similar cases,” said IUML state general secretary PMA Salam. “Did they remove M Mukesh MLA or expel A Padmakumar after the latter’s arrest. If Rahul has committed an offence, he should be punished. But due process must be followed,” he said.