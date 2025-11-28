Party rules out further action despite formal complaint against the MLA

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of a formal sexual harassment complaint filed against him by the victim, the Congress leadership has ruled out any further disciplinary action against Rahul Mamkootathil, MLA. KPCC president Sunny Joseph told TNIE that the party has already taken all necessary steps and would continue the status quo.
“There is no situation that requires further action. We have already suspended Rahul from the primary membership, removed him from the Congress parliamentary party, allotted a separate seat for him in the assembly and excluded him from all official programmes. What he is doing in Palakkad is in his capacity as an MLA,” he said. Asked about the possible arrest by the investigating agency, Sunny said that there was no precedent in Kerala politics requiring an MLA to resign or to be expelled solely because of an arrest. “There is a sexual harassment case against CPM MLA M Mukesh, who has even been chargesheeted. Yet the CPM did not seek his resignation,” he noted.
Congress sources said Rahul is likely to file an anticipatory bail application. The party and UDF were expecting complications after a new screenshot of alleged chat and an audio clip surfaced. While opinion remains divided within the Congress on how far action should go, the leadership’s argument for maintaining the status quo has been bolstered by unexpected support from the IUML. The IUML is of the view that Congress should not shift its stance ‘according to the ball’.
“In Kerala, CPM has set the precedent in similar cases,” said IUML state general secretary PMA Salam. “Did they remove M Mukesh MLA or expel A Padmakumar after the latter’s arrest. If Rahul has committed an offence, he should be punished. But due process must be followed,” he said.
A section of Congress leaders pointed to earlier cases involving MLAs M Vincent and Eldhose Kunnapally, who were arrested in similar circumstances, but they were not expelled or asked to resign.
KPCC president Sunny Joseph, working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunath, and Shafi Parambil, and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and a majority of leaders believe that any impulsive action would harm the party and give an advantage to political opponents. “The CPM has no moral authority to criticise Congress. Their own track record is far worse,” said a leader.
However, a section led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K Muralidharan are of the view that Rahul’s involvement in the Palakkad local body campaign could damage UDF’s prospects. Some UDF allies have also warned of a possible political blowback. The Congress leaders in Palakkad said that Rahul had a major say in selecting candidates.
DCC president A Thankappan and V K Sreekandan, MP, were of the opinion that since the candidates insisted on Rahul’s presence, the party has nothing to do. “For Rahul also this is a time to express gratitude to the local leaders who had worked for him in the by-election. How could he stay away when these ordinary workers expected a major role from him?” sources close to Rahul asked.