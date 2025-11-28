Play dropped from Kerala youth fest after protests from Hindu groups

MALAPPURAM: Veeranatyam, the play that had drawn strong protests from Hindu organisations for insulting Hindu mythology during the Malappuram Revenue District School Youth Festival, will not be staged at the state school youth festival. According to the Hindu Aikya Vedi, the management of Kottoor AKM HSS has assured that disciplinary action will be taken against Shaukat, the teacher who directed the play. The organisation also claimed that the school has agreed to issue a public apology to the Hindu community through a press release.

The decision followed a discussion held on Wednesday between the Hindu Aikya Vedi leadership and the school authorities. Meanwhile, the school confirmed that the participating students will present a different play at the state festival. “The Hindu Aikya Vedi representatives approached us with concerns about the content.