Rahul stays away from campaign; leaders keep mum

PALAKKAD: As in the past one week, on Thursday evening, Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was all set to hit his “unofficial election campaign trail” once again — this time for his party candidates contesting in Kannadi grama panchayat. His loyal entourage had prepared the route, UDF local leaders and supporters had gathered, and the door-to-door march was minutes away from starting.

But at 4.30pm, everything collapsed in an instant. News broke that a woman had directly submitted a sexual harassment and misconduct complaint against Mamkootathil to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Secretariat.

The announcement spread like wildfire in Palakkad — and the MLA’s entire plan for the evening crashed on the spot.

He cancelled the campaign without a word, went completely incommunicado, and within minutes his MLA office was shut tight, signalling a full-blown political crisis. His MLA office was immediately shut, phones went unanswered, and the once-all-visible legislator suddenly became unreachable. A close aide offered just a one-liner: “The MLA is in Palakkad. No decisions yet.”

Moments later, Mamkootathil attempted damage control through a Facebook post, insisting he had done no wrong and vowing to “prove innocence before the court of law and the court of the people.”

‘No more escape routes’

The political fireworks intensified as BJP leaders moved rapidly to corner the Congress. Prasanth Sivan, BJP Palakkad district president (east), who has led persistent protests against Mamkootathil, declared that the last remaining excuse used to shield the MLA had collapsed beyond repair.