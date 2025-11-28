UDF-Welfare split sets stage for high-voltage fight in Mukkam

KOZHIKODE: Five years ago, Mukkam municipality stood balanced, 15 seats on one side, 15 on the other, and a single rebel tipping the scales of power. This time, the picture is far more chaotic. The UDF-Welfare Party alliance has snapped, the LDF is on a stronger footing, and rebels old and new are back in the spotlight. With 34 divisions and no clear favourite, Mukkam is heading into an election where every ward has its own drama and each vote can rewrite the council’s future.

For years, the UDF-Welfare pact played a decisive role in Mukkam politics. In 2020, both LDF and UDF secured 15 seats each, the BJP won two, and a League rebel clinched one seat. UDF secured 15 seats only because of Welfare Party’s support, which contested four seats and won three.

This time, it demanded five divisions, while the Congress-led UDF was willing to concede only two. With negotiations failing, Welfare Party moved ahead with its own candidates, weakening UDF’s prospects, especially in areas like Chennamangallur, where the former enjoys overwhelming influence.

The LDF, which managed to form the council in 2020 with the support of League rebel Muhammed Abdul Majeed, is performing strongly on the ground this time. Front leaders expect to win more than 10 seats, which could shift the political balance and potentially deny UDF power. With UDF and Welfare Party contesting separately, the biggest question now is: whom will the latter support after the results? This single factor could determine who forms the next council.

Preparations have begun in full swing by the Welfare Party in different parts of Mukkam region. Party workers have launched various activities including candidate photoshoots and flag installations.