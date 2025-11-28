Washington play features the sweet bond between fantasy fiction kings Lewis & Tolkien

The stage was set in Oxford, in the backroom of the now famous pub, The Eagle and Child. This pub, fondly referred to as The Bird and Baby, was the scene of their weekly meetings with a literary group called The Inklings, that included friends and fellow academicians like Hugo Dyson, Nevill Coghill, Owen Barfield and Charles Williams.



Written by Dean Batali, the play imagines the famous duo meeting years later, shortly before “Jack” Lewis’ death in 1963. It opened on an oddly acrimonious note, with Lewis resenting Tolkien’s disapproval (as a Catholic) of the former’s marrying an American divorcee, Joy – and with Tolkien referring to Lewis’s obituary (printed by mistake before his death) and asking about Warnie, Jack’s beloved elder brother.



The barmaid, Veronica, is a catalyst in the discussion. Familiar with Lewis’s stories for children, she asks Tolkien what he has written about – “hobbits and orcs and elves” – and a story about a ring – which he insists is not a symbol or allegory for atomic power. (Tolkien was allergic to the allegorical mode of story-telling.)