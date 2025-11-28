Wildlife Bill: Kerala CM seeks MPs’ help to get President’s nod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to facilitate effective Centre-state interactions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the MPs from the state to intervene to get President’s nod for the Wildlife Protection (Kerala Amendment) Bill.

The permission is crucial as the bill passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly simplifies major obstructions in the 11th section of the Wildlife Protection Law 1972.

In an online meeting convened on Thursday, the CM asked MPs to raise the demand for the disbursal of central share to be provided to the victims of the human-animal conflict. The meeting was attended by state ministers and other officers concerned.

Seeking the MP’s intervention to reinstate two tranches of Rs 6,757 crore and Rs 3,323 crore, which were cut from the state’s borrowing limits in the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26, respectively, Pinarayi reiterated the stand to increase the state’s borrowing limit to 3.5%.

Pointing out that the centre only provided Rs 260.56 crore for the Meppadi-Chooralmala rehabilitation against the state’s demand of Rs 2,221.03 crore, Pinarayi asked MPs to help the state avail of its deserving share.