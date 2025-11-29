90-day-old Chetan Bhagat star campaigner of CPM in Thavanur

MALAPPURAM: As local body election campaigning picks up momentum, Chetan Bhagat is grabbing voters’ attention in Thavanur.

It’s not the author, though. This star campaigner is a 90-day-old baby boy!

Cradled in his mother’s arms, the author’s tiny namesake has become the most recognisable face in the CPM’s campaign for the district panchayat elections in Thavanur, going from one house to other and charming voters with sleepy yawns and sudden smiles.

His mother, Syamili K, a DYFI district committee member, stepped into the electoral fray barely 80 days after a C-section delivery. Despite her physical strain, she says backing out was not an option.

“I am obliged to follow my party’s instructions. When this responsibility was entrusted to me, I accepted it wholeheartedly. No physical difficulty will stop me. In fact, continuously walking and interacting with people has helped in my recovery,” she says.

At rallies and house visits, curious crowds gather not only to meet the candidate but also to catch a glimpse of the campaign’s youngest star.

Supporting the mother-child duo are Syamili’s parents and husband, who ensure the infant’s comfort during long hours on the road.

“In the beginning, I did fear that handling a three-month-old during campaigning would be a huge challenge,” admits Syamili.

“However, with my parents and husband by my side, everything became manageable. We always keep a vehicle ready for my baby and parents. Feeding was the only concern. For that, our party workers arrange a nearby house for me.”