A writing from the neighbourhood

Half a decade down the Covid-lane, many of us carry the remnants of a pandemic which struck our body and mind. A 2018 Pushcart Prize nominee, Babitha Marina Justin’s poem ‘Writing from my Neighbourhood’, portrays how estrangement reprogrammed our normal lives.

Homes are silent:

children no longer play

in the bylanes…

The aroma from her neighbour’s kitchen reminds her of the two daughters in the neighbouring house. Her quiet daughters have become quieter, she observes. The initial lines of the poem delve into an eerie silence which accompanied the pandemic. It was not a meditative hush, but one which was quite sinister, always anticipating the worst and anxiously awaiting the bleakest news. In contrast to this human predicament, the dogs lived their lives, muses the poet.

My mongrel is the one

who has no panic button on.

He sleeps dreaming of his bitch:

she hovers around

my house, sniffing (every corner

where he had pissed) and whining

in love, he darts to the gate,

they sniff-kiss each other, like refugees

from two warring countries:

Home and Street.

The persona’s father sits in the house, watching sports on TV, and sometimes snatching glimpses of ‘sniff-kissing love in the time of quarantine’ on YouTube. Her boys mouth the quarantine ‘like a lollipop’, and prefer social distancing and online games to the outside world. On the contrary, the persona wishes to be kissed by the sea.