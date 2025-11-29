Bun Maska trend picks up in Kerala

Unassuming and adaptable, the humble bun has made itself present all around the world. From street-side vendors to gourmet restaurants, buns appear in countless forms, inspired by the region. Its origins may be tough to trace, but its presence is hard to ignore.
Europe has its long-standing bun traditions. England’s hot cross bun still finds pride of place every Good Friday. The brioche bun, France’s latest gift to the world from its rich culinary traditions, is now a burger essential worldwide, redefining the simple bread roll. Further north, Sweden’s cinnamon-laced kanelbulle captures the spirit of ‘fika’, the country’s cherished coffee break ritual.
Across Asia, varieties of steamed buns are found, different from Europe’ baked versions. From China, the soft and pillowy bao often filled with pork, chicken, vegetables or something sweet, has become a global favourite. Japan’s anpan, with its sweet red-bean filling, continues to evoke nostalgia. In India, the reliable pav that anchors Mumbai’s vada pav or pav bhaji, both street-side staples. The subtly sweet Mangalorean bun, paired with coconut chutney, remains a unique variety found here. Then there is the bun maska brought to India by the Parsi community, who fled Iran during religious persecution, a simple bun sliced, buttered generously and served warm with Irani chai.
Finding its ground in the Irani cafes of Pune and Mumbai, the bun maska has become so popular that they are also available closer home in Kerala. Cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have trending spots that are visited by the young and old alike. Spots in Thiruvananthapuram offer you the choice to have your bun maska with coffee or hot chocolate, not limiting the option to just tea. In Kochi, Sreelakshmi and Saran, who run a bun maska stall, have tweaked the recipe with a few secret spices, nothing overpowering, just enough to make the flavour linger longer.
Buns have become cultural connectors, appearing in markets, trendy cafés and home kitchens alike. They cradle, wrap, soak and uplift; no longer remaining just pieces of bread to have on the side or simply skip. Whether steamed, baked, stuffed or spiced, buns continue to hold their place at the global table. Here are some recipes you can easily try at home.
With inputs from Tanvi Manoj Kurup and Safahath C N.
Spicy Chicken Filled Bun
Ingredients
Oil: 3 tbsp
Chopped onion: 1
Chopped garlic: 4 cloves
Grated ginger: 1 tsp
Ground chicken: 450 g
Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp
Cumin powder: 1 tsp
Turmeric: ¼ tsp
Tomato paste: 3 tbsp
Salt: ⅓ tsp, adjust to taste
Pepper: ⅓ tsp
Red chilli powder (optional): ½ tsp
Green peas: ½ cup
Sesame seeds (optional): as needed
Burger buns: 6–8
Butter (for toasting): 1 tbsp
Beaten egg or milk (for shine): as needed
Method
Heat oil in a pan and sauté the chopped onion until soft. Add garlic and ginger, cook for a minute, then add the minced chicken and all the spices. Cook until the chicken dries up, mix in tomato paste, peas, salt and pepper, and let the filling come together. Slit the pre-made buns and lightly toast them on a tawa with a little butter. Fill each bun generously with the warm spiced chicken mixture. Cover and heat on low for 1–2 minutes so the buns turn soft and the flavours settle. Serve hot, sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Paneer Tikka Stuffed Buns
Ingredients
Paneer (cubed): 200 g
Curd: 3 tbsp
Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp
Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp
Turmeric: ¼ tsp
Garam masala: ½ tsp
Salt: ½ tsp (adjust to taste)
Oil: 2 tbsp
Onion (sliced): 1
Capsicum (sliced): 1
Burger buns or naan buns: 4–6
Butter (for toasting): 1 tbsp
Method
Mix paneer with curd, spices and salt. Marinate for 15 minutes. Heat oil, sauté onion and capsicum, then add the marinated paneer and cook until dry. Slit buns, toast lightly with butter, and fill with the tikka mixture. Heat on low for 1–2 minutes until warmed through.
Korean Gochujang Chicken Buns
Ingredients
Shredded cooked chicken: 1 cup
Gochujang: 1 tbsp
Soy sauce: 1 tsp
Honey: 1 tsp
Garlic (chopped): 2 cloves
Oil: 1 tbsp
Spring onions (chopped): 2 tbsp
Sesame seeds: as needed
Burger buns or steamed buns: 4–6
Butter (for toasting, if using burger buns): 1 tbsp
Method
Heat oil and sauté garlic. Add gochujang, soy sauce and honey, mix well, then stir in shredded chicken. Cook until the sauce coats the meat. Toast buns (if using burger buns), fill with chicken, top with spring onions and sesame seeds, and warm briefly on low heat. Serve immediately.
Masala Egg Bhurji Buns
Ingredients
Eggs: 4
Onion (finely chopped): 1
Tomato (chopped): 1
Green chillies (chopped): 1
Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp
Turmeric: ¼ tsp
Red chilli powder: ½ tsp
Salt: ½ tsp (adjust to taste)
Oil: 2 tbsp
Coriander leaves (chopped): 1 tbsp
Burger buns or pav: 4–6
Butter (for toasting): 1 tbsp
Cheese (optional): as needed
Method
Heat oil, sauté onions, chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Add tomatoes and spices; cook until soft. Pour in whisked eggs and scramble gently. Mix in coriander. Toast buns with butter, fill with hot bhurji, add cheese if using, and heat on low for 1–2 minutes.
Thai Peanut Veggie Buns
Ingredients
Cabbage (shredded): 1 cup
Carrot (grated): ½ cup
Bell pepper (sliced): ½ cup
Garlic (minced): 1 clove
Oil: 1 tbsp
Peanut butter: 2 tbsp
Soy sauce: 1 tsp
Lime juice: 1 tsp
Salt: ¼ tsp
Burger buns: 4–6
Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp
Method
Heat oil and sauté garlic, then add all vegetables and cook lightly, keeping them crunchy. Mix peanut butter, soy sauce and lime juice; add to the pan and toss well. Adjust salt. Fill toasted buns with the mixture, top with coriander and warm briefly on low heat.
Tawa Bun Pizza
Ingredients
Buns (large 3 or small 6, sliced into halves): as needed
Onion (finely chopped): 1 small
Capsicum (finely chopped): 1 small
Sweet corn (boiled): ½ cup
Tomato (deseeded & chopped): 1 small
Grated cheese (processed or mozzarella): ½ cup
Sauce & Seasoning
Tomato ketchup: 3 tbsp
Tomato sauce or pizza sauce: 1 tbsp
Dried mixed herbs or oregano: ½ tsp
Red chilli flakes: ½ tsp
Garlic powder: ¼ tsp (or minced garlic: ½ tsp)
Salt and pepper: to taste
Butter or oil (for toasting): 1–2 tsp
Method
Mix onion, capsicum, tomato and sweet corn with ketchup, sauce, herbs, chilli flakes, garlic, salt and pepper. Spread this vegetable mixture over the cut side of each bun. Top generously with grated cheese. Heat a thick tawa on low–medium flame and grease it lightly with butter or oil. Place the buns on the tawa, cover with a lid and cook for 4–6 minutes until the cheese melts and the base turns crisp. Remove and sprinkle extra herbs or chilli flakes if desired. Serve hot.
Coffee–Gulkand Mascarpone Bun
Ingredients
Buns (halved): 4–6
Mascarpone (or cream cheese): 3 tbsp
Instant coffee (dissolved in 1 tsp warm water): 1 tsp
Gulkand: 1 tbsp
Sugar: 1 tbsp
Toasted walnuts (optional): 1 tbsp
Method
Whisk the mascarpone until smooth. Stir in the dissolved coffee, then add the gulkand and sugar, mixing until well combined. Warm or lightly toast the buns on a tawa if you prefer a crisp edge. Spread a thick layer of the coffee–gulkand cream inside each bun. Top with toasted walnuts for added crunch. Serve slightly chilled for a tiramisu-style dessert bun.