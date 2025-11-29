Kerala

Bun Maska trend picks up in Kerala

TNIE takes a look at how buns have evolved across cultures and the many ways it is being reimagined in home kitchens
Unassuming and adaptable, the humble bun has made itself present all around the world. From street-side vendors to gourmet restaurants, buns appear in countless forms, inspired by the region. Its origins may be tough to trace, but its presence is hard to ignore.

Europe has its long-standing bun traditions. England’s hot cross bun still finds pride of place every Good Friday. The brioche bun, France’s latest gift to the world from its rich culinary traditions, is now a burger essential worldwide, redefining the simple bread roll. Further north, Sweden’s cinnamon-laced kanelbulle captures the spirit of ‘fika’, the country’s cherished coffee break ritual.

Across Asia, varieties of steamed buns are found, different from Europe’ baked versions.  From China, the soft and pillowy bao often filled with pork, chicken, vegetables or something sweet, has become a global favourite. Japan’s anpan, with its sweet red-bean filling, continues to evoke nostalgia. In India, the reliable pav that anchors Mumbai’s vada pav or pav bhaji, both street-side staples. The subtly sweet Mangalorean bun, paired with coconut chutney, remains a unique variety found here. Then there is the bun maska brought to India by the Parsi community, who fled Iran during religious persecution, a simple bun sliced, buttered generously and served warm with Irani chai.

Finding its ground in the Irani cafes of Pune and Mumbai, the bun maska has become so popular that they  are also available closer home in Kerala. Cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have trending spots that are  visited by the young and old alike. Spots in Thiruvananthapuram offer you the choice to have your bun maska with coffee or hot chocolate, not limiting the option to just tea. In Kochi, Sreelakshmi and Saran, who run a bun maska stall, have tweaked the recipe with a few secret spices, nothing overpowering, just enough to make the flavour linger longer. 

Buns have become cultural connectors, appearing in markets, trendy cafés and home kitchens alike. They cradle, wrap, soak and uplift; no longer remaining just pieces of bread to have on the side or simply skip. Whether steamed, baked, stuffed or spiced, buns continue to hold their place at the global table. Here are some recipes you can easily try at home.

With inputs from Tanvi Manoj Kurup and Safahath C N.

Spicy Chicken Filled Bun
Ingredients

Oil: 3 tbsp

Chopped onion: 1 

Chopped garlic: 4 cloves

Grated ginger: 1 tsp

Ground chicken: 450 g

Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp

Cumin powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric: ¼ tsp

Tomato paste: 3 tbsp

Salt: ⅓ tsp, adjust to taste

Pepper: ⅓ tsp

Red chilli powder (optional): ½ tsp

Green peas: ½ cup

Sesame seeds (optional): as needed

Burger buns: 6–8

Butter (for toasting): 1 tbsp

Beaten egg or milk (for shine): as needed

Method

Heat oil in a pan and sauté the chopped onion until soft. Add garlic and ginger, cook for a minute, then add the minced chicken and all the spices. Cook until the chicken dries up, mix in tomato paste, peas, salt and pepper, and let the filling come together. Slit the pre-made buns and lightly toast them on a tawa with a little butter. Fill each bun generously with the warm spiced chicken mixture. Cover and heat on low for 1–2 minutes so the buns turn soft and the flavours settle. Serve hot, sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Paneer Tikka Stuffed Buns

Ingredients

Paneer (cubed): 200 g

Curd: 3 tbsp

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp

Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp

Turmeric: ¼ tsp

Garam masala: ½ tsp

Salt: ½ tsp (adjust to taste)

Oil: 2 tbsp

Onion (sliced): 1

Capsicum (sliced): 1

Burger buns or naan buns: 4–6

Butter (for toasting): 1 tbsp

Method

Mix paneer with curd, spices and salt. Marinate for 15 minutes. Heat oil, sauté onion and capsicum, then add the marinated paneer and cook until dry. Slit buns, toast lightly with butter, and fill with the tikka mixture. Heat on low for 1–2 minutes until warmed through. 

Korean Gochujang Chicken Buns
Ingredients

Shredded cooked chicken: 1 cup

Gochujang: 1 tbsp

Soy sauce: 1 tsp

Honey: 1 tsp

Garlic (chopped): 2 cloves

Oil: 1 tbsp

Spring onions (chopped): 2 tbsp

Sesame seeds: as needed

Burger buns or steamed buns: 4–6

Butter (for toasting, if using burger buns): 1 tbsp

Method

Heat oil and sauté garlic. Add gochujang, soy sauce and honey, mix well, then stir in shredded chicken. Cook until the sauce coats the meat. Toast buns (if using burger buns), fill with chicken, top with spring onions and sesame seeds, and warm briefly on low heat. Serve immediately.

Masala Egg Bhurji Buns

Ingredients

Eggs: 4

Onion (finely chopped): 1

Tomato (chopped): 1

Green chillies (chopped): 1

Ginger-garlic paste: 1 tsp

Turmeric: ¼ tsp

Red chilli powder: ½ tsp

Salt: ½ tsp (adjust to taste)

Oil: 2 tbsp

Coriander leaves (chopped): 1 tbsp

Burger buns or pav: 4–6

Butter (for toasting): 1 tbsp

Cheese (optional): as needed

Method

Heat oil, sauté onions, chillies and ginger-garlic paste. Add tomatoes and spices; cook until soft. Pour in whisked eggs and scramble gently. Mix in coriander. Toast buns with butter, fill with hot bhurji, add cheese if using, and heat on low for 1–2 minutes. 

Thai Peanut Veggie Buns
Ingredients

Cabbage (shredded): 1 cup

Carrot (grated): ½ cup

Bell pepper (sliced): ½ cup

Garlic (minced): 1 clove

Oil: 1 tbsp

Peanut butter: 2 tbsp

Soy sauce: 1 tsp

Lime juice: 1 tsp

Salt: ¼ tsp

Burger buns: 4–6

Coriander leaves: 1 tbsp

Method

Heat oil and sauté garlic, then add all vegetables and cook lightly, keeping them crunchy. Mix peanut butter, soy sauce and lime juice; add to the pan and toss well. Adjust salt. Fill toasted buns with the mixture, top with coriander and warm briefly on low heat. 

Tawa Bun Pizza

Ingredients

Buns (large 3 or small 6, sliced into halves): as needed

Onion (finely chopped): 1 small

Capsicum (finely chopped): 1 small

Sweet corn (boiled): ½ cup

Tomato (deseeded & chopped): 1 small

Grated cheese (processed or mozzarella): ½ cup

Sauce & Seasoning

Tomato ketchup: 3 tbsp

Tomato sauce or pizza sauce: 1 tbsp

Dried mixed herbs or oregano: ½ tsp

Red chilli flakes: ½ tsp

Garlic powder: ¼ tsp (or minced garlic: ½ tsp)

Salt and pepper: to taste

Butter or oil (for toasting): 1–2 tsp

Method

Mix onion, capsicum, tomato and sweet corn with ketchup, sauce, herbs, chilli flakes, garlic, salt and pepper. Spread this vegetable mixture over the cut side of each bun. Top generously with grated cheese. Heat a thick tawa on low–medium flame and grease it lightly with butter or oil. Place the buns on the tawa, cover with a lid and cook for 4–6 minutes until the cheese melts and the base turns crisp. Remove and sprinkle extra herbs or chilli flakes if desired. Serve hot.

Coffee–Gulkand Mascarpone Bun
Ingredients

Buns (halved): 4–6

Mascarpone (or cream cheese): 3 tbsp

Instant coffee (dissolved in 1 tsp warm water): 1 tsp

Gulkand: 1 tbsp

Sugar: 1 tbsp

Toasted walnuts (optional): 1 tbsp

Method

Whisk the mascarpone until smooth. Stir in the dissolved coffee, then add the gulkand and sugar, mixing until well combined. Warm or lightly toast the buns on a tawa if you prefer a crisp edge. Spread a thick layer of the coffee–gulkand cream inside each bun. Top with toasted walnuts for added crunch. Serve slightly chilled for a tiramisu-style dessert bun.

