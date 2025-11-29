Bun Maska trend picks up in Kerala

Unassuming and adaptable, the humble bun has made itself present all around the world. From street-side vendors to gourmet restaurants, buns appear in countless forms, inspired by the region. Its origins may be tough to trace, but its presence is hard to ignore.

Europe has its long-standing bun traditions. England’s hot cross bun still finds pride of place every Good Friday. The brioche bun, France’s latest gift to the world from its rich culinary traditions, is now a burger essential worldwide, redefining the simple bread roll. Further north, Sweden’s cinnamon-laced kanelbulle captures the spirit of ‘fika’, the country’s cherished coffee break ritual.

Across Asia, varieties of steamed buns are found, different from Europe’ baked versions. From China, the soft and pillowy bao often filled with pork, chicken, vegetables or something sweet, has become a global favourite. Japan’s anpan, with its sweet red-bean filling, continues to evoke nostalgia. In India, the reliable pav that anchors Mumbai’s vada pav or pav bhaji, both street-side staples. The subtly sweet Mangalorean bun, paired with coconut chutney, remains a unique variety found here. Then there is the bun maska brought to India by the Parsi community, who fled Iran during religious persecution, a simple bun sliced, buttered generously and served warm with Irani chai.

Finding its ground in the Irani cafes of Pune and Mumbai, the bun maska has become so popular that they are also available closer home in Kerala. Cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have trending spots that are visited by the young and old alike. Spots in Thiruvananthapuram offer you the choice to have your bun maska with coffee or hot chocolate, not limiting the option to just tea. In Kochi, Sreelakshmi and Saran, who run a bun maska stall, have tweaked the recipe with a few secret spices, nothing overpowering, just enough to make the flavour linger longer.

Buns have become cultural connectors, appearing in markets, trendy cafés and home kitchens alike. They cradle, wrap, soak and uplift; no longer remaining just pieces of bread to have on the side or simply skip. Whether steamed, baked, stuffed or spiced, buns continue to hold their place at the global table. Here are some recipes you can easily try at home.

With inputs from Tanvi Manoj Kurup and Safahath C N.