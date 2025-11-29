Congress mouthpiece editorial defending Rahul Mamkootathil will be corrected: KPCC chief

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph on Saturday said that an editorial in the party mouthpiece in Kerala defending Rahul Mamkootathil was not its stand and instructions have been issued to correct it.

The editorial -- titled as 'Let those who have not committed any sin throw stones' -- claimed that Palakkad MLA Mamkootathil was a victim of a CPI(M) conspiracy to discredit the party in view of the upcoming local body polls.

Following criticism from various quarters that the Congress and its mouthpiece were trying to protect the Palakkad MLA, Joseph said that what was said in the article was against the party stand and ideology.

"Instructions have been issued to correct it. It was something which should not have come in the party mouthpiece," he said.

Joseph also said that Mamkootathil was suspended from the party with the complete concurrence of all the Congress leaders in the state.

"Nobody has disagreed with the decision we have taken," he emphasised.

On the other hand, senior party leader K Muraleedharan contended that the editorial was the party stand. He said that the editorial was not justifying or protecting Mamkootathil, instead it was intending to point out that the CPI(M), which has not taken any action against Left MLA Mukesh who is accused of sexual assault, was demanding that Mamkootathil should resign on moral grounds.

"This stand of the CPI(M) is what the editorial aims to highlight. Neither the paper nor the Congress is justifying what Mamkootathil did. What the paper said is the party stand," Muraleedharan said.

He further said that the party had suspended the Palakkad MLA right after the allegations against him surfaced, but the CPI(M) which is advising Congress about morality should ask its people's representatives to lead by example.