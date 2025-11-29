Curb pollution in Pampa caused by discarded clothes: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: Expressing concern over pollution in the Pampa caused by the discarding of clothes by Sabarimala pilgrims, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to launch a campaign against the practice.

The TDB must educate pilgrims that discarding clothes in the river is not a ritual, the Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar ordered.

Large quantities of clothes are discarded in the river by pilgrims bathing in the Pampa on their return from Sabarimala, with many of those following the practice being from other states. The court said the TDB should launch a campaign to educate pilgrims that no such ritual exists, the court said.

‘SADYA’ TO BE SERVED TO PILGRIMS FROM TUESDAY

Pathanamthitta: As part of the Annadanam initiative, a full-fledged traditional Kerala sadya (meal) will be served to pilgrims at Sabarimala from December 2, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar said on Friday. The sadya will will be served between 12 noon and 3 pm, using steel plates and tumblers. Each day, a different variety of payasam will be served.

Jayakumar clarified that due to practical constraints the sadya will not be served on banana leaves as traditionally done. “There is an issue of availability and also of disposal. The leaves could create complications at the incinerator and may even attract elephants. Therefore, we have decided to use specially designed steel plates to serve the meal. The plates will arrive today,” he said. “