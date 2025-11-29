Domestic dilemma: Not a November to remember for Kerala’s tourism industry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wake me up when November ends!
With domestic arrivals remaining unusually low despite the onset of the traditional peak season, Kerala’s tourism industry has hit a sour note. According to stakeholders, bookings and occupancy have plunged by 40%, making this one of the worst Novembers for the sector in recent memory.
Munnar, one of the state’s most sought after hill stations year round, mirrors the crisis. Insiders say vacationers are skipping Kerala this season, with occupancy hovering around 40% and picking up only on weekends. In previous years, November occupancy levels ranged from 70-75%, making the current slump particularly alarming as the sector heads into the Christmas-New Year rush. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat remain the key domestic source markets for Kerala. In 2024, Kerala received around 2.2 crore domestic tourists.
“I have been in the industry for 25 years, and this is one of the worst seasons ever. November is normally the peak, but this year there is a slump in both inbound and outbound arrivals,” said Anish Kumar P K, executive committee member, Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India.
“Last year, over three crore Indians travelled abroad, while only around 93 lakh foreign tourists visited India. This gap is hurting tourism. High airfares are a major reason, and both the Centre and state should take steps to address it,” he said. Director of Stride Hotels Pvt Ltd Sudhish Nair said Munnar has never witnessed such a steep drop in occupancy.
‘Munnar has never seen such subdued season’
“There is no steady flow of tourists. We are getting bookings only on weekends. We have reservations for the week from December 24-31, but otherwise there is no consistent inflow. Munnar has never seen such a subdued season,” he said. He added that occupancy in Munnar normally stays between 75% and 90% during this period, making the current slump unprecedented.
Observers say this year’s dip in arrivals may be linked to the Kumbh Mela, with many travellers exhausting their annual outings.
“As per our analysis, the Kumbh Mela could be a reason for the decline in arrivals, as scores of people from across the country travelled for the event. Another major factor are the high airfares. Kerala is increasingly becoming an expensive destination. Hotel occupancy is now only around 50%. There are plenty of enquiries for the Christmas-New Year period, but they are not converting into bookings because of steep airfares,” said Manu P V, member of the Tourism Advisory Board and the Kerala Travel Mart managing committee.