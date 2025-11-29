Domestic dilemma: Not a November to remember for Kerala’s tourism industry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wake me up when November ends!

With domestic arrivals remaining unusually low despite the onset of the traditional peak season, Kerala’s tourism industry has hit a sour note. According to stakeholders, bookings and occupancy have plunged by 40%, making this one of the worst Novembers for the sector in recent memory.

Munnar, one of the state’s most sought after hill stations year round, mirrors the crisis. Insiders say vacationers are skipping Kerala this season, with occupancy hovering around 40% and picking up only on weekends. In previous years, November occupancy levels ranged from 70-75%, making the current slump particularly alarming as the sector heads into the Christmas-New Year rush. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat remain the key domestic source markets for Kerala. In 2024, Kerala received around 2.2 crore domestic tourists.

“I have been in the industry for 25 years, and this is one of the worst seasons ever. November is normally the peak, but this year there is a slump in both inbound and outbound arrivals,” said Anish Kumar P K, executive committee member, Association of Tourism Trade Organisations, India.

“Last year, over three crore Indians travelled abroad, while only around 93 lakh foreign tourists visited India. This gap is hurting tourism. High airfares are a major reason, and both the Centre and state should take steps to address it,” he said. Director of Stride Hotels Pvt Ltd Sudhish Nair said Munnar has never witnessed such a steep drop in occupancy.