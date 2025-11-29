Guruvayurappan's Ashtami Vilakku illuminates Kerala's temple town

GURUVAYUR: The renowned Guruvayurappan Ashtami Vilakku (lamp festival) was observed on Friday night, with Sree Guruvayurappan presiding over the procession, seated on a Golden Thidambu (Koalam). The temple town was pervaded by an intense air of devotion as thousands of lamps illuminated the area with the radiant glow of ghee-soaked wicks.

The divine procession achieved a particular level of grandeur during the fourth circumambulation (Pradakshinam) of the Ashtami Vilakku. The majestic elephant Indrasen, one of the Devaswom's most prominent tuskers, carried the Golden Koalam, signifying the moment the ghee lamps were lit across the entire temple complex. The procession, which included three tuskers in total, was accompanied by the reverberating chants of 'Narayana' from the assembled thousands of devotees.

Upcoming processions

The tradition is set to continue tonight (Saturday), for the Navami Vilakku, as well as on the subsequent Dashami and Ekadashi Vilakku days. Sree Guruvayurappan’s nightly procession will be conducted on the Golden Koalam on these remaining days of the festival, and a substantial crowd of devotees is anticipated for each occasion.