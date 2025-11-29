In shifting sands of politics, faith is moving mountains

KOCHI: ... The future’s in the air I can feel it everywhere
Blowing with the wind of change...
The Scorpions’ ballad on profound changes taking place in Europe in the early 1990s can hold a mirror to the evolving political picture in central Kerala.
Winding one’s way though Meenachil River-kissed Pala, Poonjar, and Bharananganam, the highlands of Idukki, and the gently rolling regions of Thrissur and Ernakulam, the shift is very evident -- and splashed across compound walls. Posters of candidates from traditional, influential Christian families now bear the lotus symbol. What was once considered odious has become a defining feature of this local body elections.
In a development that is without precedent, the BJP has allotted nearly 1,900 seats to Christian candidates. And the shift isn’t just numerical — it’s psychological. The “untouchability factor” that kept the community away from the saffron party for decades is wearing thin, according to political observers.
BJP state vice president Shone George is keen to highlight the momentum. “In Christian belts such as Poonjar and Pala, around 60% of our candidates are Christians,” he said. “The feedback from house visits is remarkable. Families are warm, receptive — many are big Narendra Modi fans now.”
While asserting that radical Islam has pushed Christians closer to the BJP, Shone concedes the party struggled to keep up with demand. “We couldn’t find enough Christian candidates everywhere. But KCYM members, Catholic Congress workers — they are coming forward. This is just the beginning.”
This election marks a psychological break, according to political observer Milton Francis. “The untouchability is gone. The acceptability of BJP candidates has grown sharply — not just among affluent Christian families but even among Church leaders,” he said. “In the high ranges, Thrissur, Iritty, Nadapuram, Peravoor, and Taliparamba — Christian votes are decisive.
The BJP is fielding Christian candidates even in Kozhikode, reflecting how much the ground has shifted,” he pointed out, adding that many families view Rajeev Chandrasekhar as an acceptable, professional, credible face of the party.
The Catholic Congress, the official lay organisation of the Syro-Malabar Church, echoes the community’s evolving political posture. Its president, Rajeev Kochuparambil, says the organisation welcomes the new assertiveness of Christian voters. “This time, there has been a sharp increase in the number of seats the BJP has allotted to Christian candidates,” he said. “Our stand is simple — the community’s issues must be taken up by elected representatives. We are not opposed to any political party or front. But once elected, representatives must be willing to listen to our concerns.”
However, Apu John Joseph, Kerala Congress state chief coordinator and son of party supremo P J Joseph, argues that the BJP’s sudden “embrace” of Christians is shallow. The arrest of two Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh earlier this year, on allegations of forced conversion, exposed this, he said. “The incident was a realisation that the BJP’s newfound affection has no real grounds,” Apu added.
It reminded Christian leaders that the BJP is no friend of Christians. Those who were drifting towards them are now having second thoughts.” Apu counters the BJP’s narrative of Christian under-representation within the UDF. “Four of our MPs — Dean Kuriakose, Anto Antony, Hibi Eden, and Francis George — are Catholic. Benny Behanan is Jacobite. Nearly 28% of UDF MPs are Christian, far above the community’s share of population,” he said.
Kerala Congress (Joseph) is contesting in 615 local-body seats this time, up from around 500 in 2020. Within the LDF, the Kerala Congress (M), which contested around 850 seats in 2020, is now fighting 930-plus seats. A political analyst says this more liberal seat allocation to Kerala Congress parties by both UDF and LDF can be attributed to the rising influence of the BJP within the Christian community.
“Both KC (M) and Kerala Congress have increased their footprint to thwart the BJP’s moves to capture the Christian vote,” he said. “These parties sense that the BJP has made its way into spaces that were once exclusively theirs.”
A senior KC (M) leader, requesting anonymity, concurred. “People are fed up with the Congress infighting. The untouchability factor is slipping away — even traditional UDF voters are coming to us and the BJP,” he said.
Meanwhile, even smaller flash points — such as the Munambam land dispute and the Palluruthy school hijab row — sharpened the community’s anxieties on identity and institutional autonomy, issues the BJP has used to deepen its outreach.
But, for the saffron party, this election is an opening. “Local-body polls will set the trend,” Shone insisted. “We will go full steam by next year’s assembly election.”