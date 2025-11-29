In shifting sands of politics, faith is moving mountains

KOCHI: ... The future’s in the air I can feel it everywhere

Blowing with the wind of change...

The Scorpions’ ballad on profound changes taking place in Europe in the early 1990s can hold a mirror to the evolving political picture in central Kerala.

Winding one’s way though Meenachil River-kissed Pala, Poonjar, and Bharananganam, the highlands of Idukki, and the gently rolling regions of Thrissur and Ernakulam, the shift is very evident -- and splashed across compound walls. Posters of candidates from traditional, influential Christian families now bear the lotus symbol. What was once considered odious has become a defining feature of this local body elections.

In a development that is without precedent, the BJP has allotted nearly 1,900 seats to Christian candidates. And the shift isn’t just numerical — it’s psychological. The “untouchability factor” that kept the community away from the saffron party for decades is wearing thin, according to political observers.

BJP state vice president Shone George is keen to highlight the momentum. “In Christian belts such as Poonjar and Pala, around 60% of our candidates are Christians,” he said. “The feedback from house visits is remarkable. Families are warm, receptive — many are big Narendra Modi fans now.”

While asserting that radical Islam has pushed Christians closer to the BJP, Shone concedes the party struggled to keep up with demand. “We couldn’t find enough Christian candidates everywhere. But KCYM members, Catholic Congress workers — they are coming forward. This is just the beginning.”

This election marks a psychological break, according to political observer Milton Francis. “The untouchability is gone. The acceptability of BJP candidates has grown sharply — not just among affluent Christian families but even among Church leaders,” he said. “In the high ranges, Thrissur, Iritty, Nadapuram, Peravoor, and Taliparamba — Christian votes are decisive.