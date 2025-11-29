INTERVIEW| ‘Expect saffron surge in local body elections’

KOCHI: Kerala has reached the threshold of a development era and the local body election results may herald a political change, says Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president and SNDP Yogam vice-president Thushar Vellappally.

The NDA will wrest power in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur corporations and several municipalities, he told TNIE.

Excerpts:

Which factors will favour the NDA?

NDA-ruled states in North India are witnessing a major transformation in human development while Kerala is lagging behind. Youngsters are leaving the state. The state is financially unstable. People anxious about Kerala’s future are looking at the NDA as an alternative.

What is your development plan for local bodies?

In local bodies where NDA is voted to power, we will present a development plan. We will identify schemes for each local body and initiate steps to get funds from the Centre. The state government has refused to implement several central schemes like the PM SHRI on political grounds.

Do you think the Sabarimala issue will work in favour of the NDA?

I think reports of gold theft at the temple may influence voters in some localities.

The Ezhava community has been traditionally affiliated to CPM. Now, BJP is claiming there has been a change in their approach.

The change in the community’s outlook has been phenomenal. As per an analysis by the BJP national leadership, around 35-40% of the Ezhavas have started shifting loyalty towards NDA. The formation of BDJS has provided them a platform to get into the national stream.