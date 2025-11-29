Kerala SIR: Two-day mega camps from November 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the December 4 deadline for winding up the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will organise mega camps on Saturday and Sunday (Nov 29 & 30) at the assembly constituency level to speed up the process.

CEO-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar told TNIE that the mega camps will be held at three to four locations in each assembly constituency. The main focus of the two-day special camps is to complete the digitisation of all enumeration forms that have been filled, signed and returned by the voters to the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

“However, voters who have not yet given back the forms can also utilise the opportunity to return them at the mega camps after contacting their respective BLOs,” Kelkar said. According to the official, enumeration forms have been distributed to 99% of the 2.78 crore voters who figure in the electoral roll as on October 27, 2025.

“Of these, BLOs have collected back 85% of the forms on which the digitisation process is currently underway and is nearing the 70% mark. The process is expected to be completed over the weekend,” the official said.

The poll panel chose Saturday and Sunday for the mega camps as a large number of forms were returned by voters during these days in previous weeks.