Major fire erupts at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode; patients evacuated safely

KOZHIKODE: A fire broke out at the new C-Block of Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH) in Kozhikode on Saturday morning, causing widespread panic but averting a major disaster through swift evacuation and intervention by fire and rescue teams.

The fire started at approximately 9:45 am in the Air Conditioner (AC) systems located on the ninth floor of the hospital’s new C-Block. Hospital authorities confirmed that construction or maintenance work was ongoing in the section affected which did not house any patients.

Despite the fire being confined to the non-patient area, large plumes of smoke immediately billowed from the building, spreading to nearby floors and corridors and triggering alarms across the hospital, which is located at the heart of the city near the Kozhikode moffusil bus stand.

Hospital authorities acted rapidly, safely evacuating all patients, accompanying individuals, and staff from the surrounding floors, including those on the eighth floor and those who had recently undergone surgery. "We were able to shift patients without difficulty," a hospital official stated, confirming all individuals were safe.

"The fire broke out suddenly. We noticed the smoke and informed the hospital authorities," said Abdul Hameed, a witness from Ulliyeri who was at the hospital to accompany his elderly mother.

The Fire and Rescue Services responded immediately, deploying five units to the scene. After rigorous effort, the fire was successfully brought under control by 10.30 am, preventing it from spreading beyond the 9th floor to other crucial areas of the hospital. While the fire was largely subdued, the teams continued operations to clear the dense smoke accumulation.

Hospital management confirmed that the quick response prevented any casualties, though the incident has temporarily disrupted hospital operations. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire. A full investigation into the exact cause and the extent of the damage has been launched.