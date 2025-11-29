Kerala

One dead, 46 injured as Sabarimala-bound bus plunges into gorge in Kerala

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the gorge.
Locals and police at the site where the bus fell into the gorge.
Locals and police at the site where the bus fell into the gorge. Photo | Special Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KASARAGOD: One person died and 46 others were injured on Saturday afternoon when a bus carrying pilgrims from Karnataka bound for Sabarimala plunged into a gorge on the Paramba–Kattankavala road near Chittharikal.

Police and local people rushed to the aid of the pilgrims. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the gorge.

The Vellarikundu Taluk Control Room reported that 22 people have been admitted to Pariyaram Hospital, 4 people to Cherupuzha Co-operative Hospital, and 20 people to St. Sebastian Hospital in Cherupuzha, said a communique from collector's office.

Among the injured, one person remains critical.

Accident
Sabarimala pilgrims

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com