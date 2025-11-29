Ramp work for high-speed corridor on Aroor-Thuravoor stretch begins

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced the critical construction phase for the entry and exit ramps of the six-lane elevated highway stretch between Aroor and Thuravoor, a crucial development set to ease congestion on the heavily choked Ernakulam-Alappuzha corridor. However, the momentum of work is being severely hampered by delays in the relocation of key electrical infrastructure by the KSEB.
The 12.75-km elevated highway is designed to provide rapid transit for fast-flowing vehicles, bypassing the local traffic below. To facilitate connectivity, a total of three specialised passages, or ramps, are being constructed to allow vehicles to ascend and descend the high-speed corridor.
“The ramps are coming up at Aroor (RHS in Alappuzha direction) near ‘Our Lady of Mercy Hospital’ at Chandiroor (RHS), and at Kuthiyathodu (LHS). The construction involves significant engineering work. The longest among the three is being set up at Kuthiyathodu (401.23 m) while the ramp at Chandiroor is 399.77-m long and the one at Aroor extends to 279.66 m,” said a senior NHAI official.
While the elevated highway promises substantial saving of time for commuters, this convenience will come at a financial cost. Motorists will be required to pay a separate toll for using the six-lane elevated stretch, the longest single-pillared skyway in the country.
“We’re setting up a new toll plaza specifically for the elevated highway since the construction cost is high. But the same is intended in anticipation of the future rise in vehicular traffic in the section, and to facilitate quick travel,” the official pointed out.
This new fee will be levied in addition to the existing charges collected at Kumbalam toll plaza, and at another toll booth to be set up at Kalavoor (near Kripasanam), once the highway widening process gets completed. However, the official noted that motorists have the option to utilise the parallel service road below if they wish to avoid the elevated toll.
Extra high-tension lines a major hurdle
A main hurdle that currently cripples the construction of the ramps is the presence of the extra high tension lines of the KSEB at three points, including the one at Aroor.
“If the extra high tension line is shifted by the KSEB on a war footing, all the work on the 12.75-km Aroor-Thuravoor stretch will be completed by March 2026, lest the work will get delayed,” the NHAI official said.
However, the NHAI rued that despite submitting “multiple requests” to the KSEB, the progress has been slow. “We got the reply that they are now focusing on similar work in the Kochi Metro second phase route and they can do the work on the NH section only after that. But we need to remove just three such lines.
The non-removal of these critical lines prevents the final connection of the ramps and threatens to push back the commissioning of the high-speed corridor,” the official added.