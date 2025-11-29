Ramp work for high-speed corridor on Aroor-Thuravoor stretch begins

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has commenced the critical construction phase for the entry and exit ramps of the six-lane elevated highway stretch between Aroor and Thuravoor, a crucial development set to ease congestion on the heavily choked Ernakulam-Alappuzha corridor. However, the momentum of work is being severely hampered by delays in the relocation of key electrical infrastructure by the KSEB.

The 12.75-km elevated highway is designed to provide rapid transit for fast-flowing vehicles, bypassing the local traffic below. To facilitate connectivity, a total of three specialised passages, or ramps, are being constructed to allow vehicles to ascend and descend the high-speed corridor.

“The ramps are coming up at Aroor (RHS in Alappuzha direction) near ‘Our Lady of Mercy Hospital’ at Chandiroor (RHS), and at Kuthiyathodu (LHS). The construction involves significant engineering work. The longest among the three is being set up at Kuthiyathodu (401.23 m) while the ramp at Chandiroor is 399.77-m long and the one at Aroor extends to 279.66 m,” said a senior NHAI official.

While the elevated highway promises substantial saving of time for commuters, this convenience will come at a financial cost. Motorists will be required to pay a separate toll for using the six-lane elevated stretch, the longest single-pillared skyway in the country.

“We’re setting up a new toll plaza specifically for the elevated highway since the construction cost is high. But the same is intended in anticipation of the future rise in vehicular traffic in the section, and to facilitate quick travel,” the official pointed out.