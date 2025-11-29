Sky-dining platform stuck in mid-air in Adimali; family rescued after two hours

IDUKKI: A four-member family from Kozhikode, currently residing in Mangalore, had a narrow escape after getting stranded 125 ft above ground at a sky-dining restaurant in Anachal near Adimali on Friday.

The tourists — Muhammad Safwan, 31, his wife Thaufina, 26, and their children Evan, 6, and Ethara, 3 — along with a woman staff member of the restaurant, were stuck mid-air for nearly two hours following a malfunction in the crane operating the sky-dining platform.

The incident occurred at Southern Sky Dining, an adventure tourism facility operating on a hydraulic lift with a 16-seat platform, located in Pallivasal panchayat. The facility, launched just a month ago, offers a sky-dining experience at a height of 125 ft.

According to officials, a sensor-related fault in the crane led to the platform getting stuck mid-air, reportedly due to inadequate maintenance.

An official of the Adimali Fire and Rescue Services unit said the family was lifted around noon along with a woman staffer. Officers used ropes and safety harnesses to bring the children down first, followed by the parents and the staffer. The rescue operation lasted nearly two hours.