Survivor's statement proves Congress MLA Rahul Mamkottathil's claims wrong

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More details from the survivor’s statement have now emerged in the sexual harassment case against Rahul Mamkootathil, which refute the claims made by the Palakkad MLA.

Rahul in his anticipatory bail plea, had indicated that their relationship began while the woman was still married, however, the survivor has reportedly told the investigating officers that she met Rahul only after her separation from her husband.

Her marriage, held on August 22 last year, lasted barely a month, and the couple had lived together for just four months. It was five months after this, that Rahul came into the picture, she said.

Rahul had filed the anticipatory bail plea in the Thiruvananthapuram district sessions court.

In the plea, the legislator claimed that he and the complainant had a long-standing friendship and stated that he entered into a friendship and later a sexual relationship with the woman knowing she was married.

The plea says he felt sympathy for her after learning about the abuse in her marriage and that this was how the relationship developed.

He further denied the allegations of assault and noted that he neither raped her nor forced her to undergo an abortion and that the woman’s allegations are fabricated.