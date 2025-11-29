Survivor's statement proves Congress MLA Rahul Mamkottathil's claims wrong

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More details from the survivor’s statement have now emerged in the sexual harassment case against Rahul Mamkootathil, which refute the claims made by the Palakkad MLA.
Rahul in his anticipatory bail plea, had indicated that their relationship began while the woman was still married, however, the survivor has reportedly told the investigating officers that she met Rahul only after her separation from her husband.
Her marriage, held on August 22 last year, lasted barely a month, and the couple had lived together for just four months. It was five months after this, that Rahul came into the picture, she said.
Rahul had filed the anticipatory bail plea in the Thiruvananthapuram district sessions court.
In the plea, the legislator claimed that he and the complainant had a long-standing friendship and stated that he entered into a friendship and later a sexual relationship with the woman knowing she was married.
The plea says he felt sympathy for her after learning about the abuse in her marriage and that this was how the relationship developed.
He further denied the allegations of assault and noted that he neither raped her nor forced her to undergo an abortion and that the woman’s allegations are fabricated.
Rahul also claimed the woman recorded their phone conversations to trap him. In her complaint, the woman said Rahul initially expressed a desire for a child, then forced her into pregnancy, and later pressured her to undergo an abortion saying the child would affect his future in politics.
Meanwhile, the special team probing the case will begin recording witness statements from Saturday.
The statements of the survivor’s friends and the doctor who treated her after she fell ill following the intake of abortion pills will be recorded today. Rahul’s anticipatory bail plea will be considered by the Sessions Court here on Wednesday.
On Friday, the survivor’s confidential statement and medical examination were completed.
Amid indications that Rahul Mankootathil had gone into hiding in Palakkad following the case, there were speculations that he had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.
It is indicated that he visited the lawyer’s office in Vanchiyoor.
According to the lawyer, Rahul arrived on Friday afternoon to file a petition. He signed the petition in person, handed over documents, WhatsApp chats and audio clips he claimed were evidence in his possession, and then left in an hour.
Rahul’s mobile phone was switched on briefly on Friday morning and its location showed Palakkad. It was switched off soon after. Earlier, there had been reports that he had left the state.
Meanwhile, Congress mouthpiece Veekshanam had published an editorial supporting Rahul, claiming he was a victim of conspiracy and alleged that the CPM was using the case to move attention away from the Sabarimala controversy.
The headline read “Let the one without sin be the first to throw a stone.”
The Congress later rejected the editorial. Party leaders said instructions had been issued to correct the mistake and asserted that such a write-up should never have appeared. KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the Congress had suspended him in unison. VD Satheesan said those who wrote it should be questioned.